Perlis GOF seizes 1.05 tonnes of ketum leaves

KANGAR: The 18th Battalion of the General Operations Force has (GOF) seized 1,050 kg of ketum leaves worth RM252,900 in two operations under Op Benteng conducted at the Malaysia-Thailand border, on Tuesday.

GOF Northern Brigade Commander SAC Abdul Ghani Mohamad Ji said a 54-year-old man was detained at about 2.30 am after he was caught behaving in a suspicious manner at an unnumbered house near Kampung Wai, Kuala Perlis.

GOF personnel also conducted an inspection on the suspect’s vehicle and found 23 black plastic packets filled with ketum leaves weighing 230 kg, worth, worth RM6,900, he said in a statement, here today.

Abdul Ghani said the suspect who worked as a labourer also tested positive for methamphetamine adding that police also seized a Perodua Kancil car used by the suspect.

He said about three hours later, the personnel discovered 82 black plastic packets containing 820 kg of ketum leaves worth RM 24,600 at a fishing platform in Kampung Tengah Kuala Perlis.

However, no arrest was made and the cases are being investigated under Section 30(3) of the Poisons Act 1952, Abdul Ghani added. — Bernama