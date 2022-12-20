Perlis gov’t financial performance stable: Auditor-General’s Report

KANGAR: The Perlis government’s financial performance for 2021 was stable, according to the Auditor-General’s Report 2021 Series 1.

It said the cumulative balance of the Consolidated Fund at the end of 2021 was RM38.24 million, a decrease of RM28.88 million from RM67.12 million at the end of 2020.

“The Consolidated Revenue Account shows a current deficit of RM23.16 million for 2021. The deficit in 2021 increased by RM4.17 million compared to the deficit of RM18.99 million in 2020.

“The revenue collection increased by RM0.32 million or 0.3 per cent to RM114.02 million in 2021. However, operating and development expenditure increased by RM4.49 million to RM137.18 million,“ the report said.

The report also stated the balance of loans that can be claimed increased by RM0.29 million or 0.3 per cent from RM107.39 million in 2020 to RM107.68 million in 2021.

According to the report, loan repayment arrears that can be claimed increased by RM2.77 million or three per cent from RM91.17 million in 2020 to RM93.94 million in 2021.

“Total public debt increased by RM12.39 million or 4.4 per cent to RM291.73 million from RM279.34 million in 2020,“ it said.

“Arrears in public debt repayment by the state government increased by RM3.99 million or 2.2 per cent to RM186.54 million compared to RM182.55 million in 2020,“ the report said.-Bernama