Perlis MB lodges police report over investment poster on FB

KANGAR: Perlis Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli has lodged a police report over the dissemination of an investment scheme poster featuring his image on social media.

The report was filed at the Kangar police station here at about 5 pm today.

Mohd Shukri said the report was made out of concern that the public, particularly university students, would be duped into investing in non-existent schemes.

“I became aware of this matter on April 14 and made a posting denying my involvement in the scheme, but it did not stop there,” he told reporters after lodging the police report.

Mohd Shukri also claimed that photographs of several PAS leaders in Kedah have also been used for the purpose by irresponsible parties.

As such, he reminded the public not to be easily deceived by advertisements promoting investments on social media.

Meanwhile, Kangar district police chief ACP Yusharifuddin Mohd Yusop, when contacted confirmed receiving the report, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 and Section 500 of the Penal Code. -Bernama