Perlis MB's ex-wife demands over RM15m in mutaah, alimony claims

KUALA LUMPUR: The former wife of Perlis Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man (pix) today filed mutaah (consolatory gift) and alimony claims amounting to RM15.34 million at the Shah Alam Syariah High Court here.

According to a statement obtained by the media, Sova Ali, an Indonesian national demanded the RM15 million mutaah from Azlan after she was divorced without reasonable grounds nor did he obtain the court’s permission.

Sova also demanded RM344,250 in alimony, claiming that she did not receive financial support from Azlan throughout their marriage.

The statement also noted that Sova will file a claim for marital assets to obtain various properties acquired in Selangor, Perlis and overseas throughout their marriage and to demand nafkah iddah (maintenance payments).

“These two cases (claims) have been set for the Sulh Council (mediation) at the Shah Alam Syariah High Court on Dec 15,“ read the statement.

Syarie lawyer Datuk Zainul Rijal Abu Bakar who is representing Sova confirmed the matter when contacted, saying that the Syariah High Court Registrar Rashidah Sapingi @ Shafie has allowed them to serve the summons and statement of claim in Perlis.

On Aug 25, Syarie Judge Abdullah Zuhdee Ab Halim confirmed the dissolution of the couple’s marriage with a single talaq at the Hulu Langat Lower Syariah Court in a closed-door proceeding.

The syarie judge confirmed the divorce by Section 57 of the Islamic Family Law (State of Selangor) 2003 after he was satisfied with the testimony from both parties on the pronouncement of the talaq by Azlan in Jakarta, Indonesia on April 23.

Azlan, 63, and Sova, 40, tied the knot on March 21, 2010, in Perlis. They have no children.-Bernama