Perlis mufti dept issues guidelines for Aidilfitri celebration

KANGAR: The Perlis Mufti Department today issued guidelines for the celebration of Aidilfitri in the state during the period of the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO).

Perlis Islamic Affairs and Malay Customs Council (MAIPs) said in a statement that the guidelines have received the consent of the Raja of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Putra Jamalullail.

“It was made after taking into account the views issued by the Perlis Fatwa Committee and the Ministry of Health (MOH),” said the statement.

It said the Aidilfitri prayers in the state this year will not be performed in mosques, but at homes with family members.

The guidelines include on ‘takbir’, prayers, sermon, practices of sunat, and the obligation to give personal tithe.

It said the guidelines can be downloaded from the Perlis Mufti Department official website through the following special link: https://mufti.perlis.gov.my/index.php/khutbah/category/11-teks-khutbah-dan-panduan-menyambut-idil-fitri-musim-pkp-covid-19-tahun-2020.

Meanwhile, the text of the sermon can be downloaded from the same website through this link: https://mufti.perlis.gov.my/index.php/khutbah. -Bernama