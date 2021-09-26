Perlis not ready yet to move to phase four of National Recovery Plan: EXCO

KANGAR: Perlis is still not ready to shift to Phase Four of the National Recovery Plan (NRP), said State Health Committee chairman Teh Chai Aan.

He said Perlis, currently in Phase Three of the NRP, had to meet three indicators set by the federal government, to move to Phase Four, namely on the vaccination rate of its adult population, usage of beds at the hospital's Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and Covid-19 positive cases.

“Currently, the use of beds in the hospital ICU is high, but it is expected to reduce soon,“ he told Bernama when met after officiating the state-level World Rivers Day at Taman Sakura, Tebing Tinggi here, today.

At the event, 10,000 lampan fish am fry and more than 4,000 lobster fry, contributed by the Fisheries Department, were released in Sungai Perlis.

Some 50 trees contributed by the Forestry Department were also planted in the area.

Based on statistics at https://covidnow.moh.gov.my/bm/pls/ today, 88.6 per cent of the adult population in Perlis have been fully vaccinated.

A total of 17 new Covid-19 cases were recorded in the state yesterday, bringing the cumulative cases in Perlis to 3,566. -Bernama