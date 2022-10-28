Perlis PAS names lawyer for Mata Ayer, its first ever woman candidate

KANGAR: Perlis PAS has announced lawyer Wan Badariah Wan Saad as its candidate for the Mata Ayer state seat in the 15th general election (GE15), the first time it is fielding a woman in polls.

Perlis PAS commissioner Mohd Shukri Ramli said Wan Badariah, a local who hails from Padang Siding, has her own law practice in Kedah.

“Perlis PAS had always wanted to field women candidates but no one was willing to take up the challenge before this general election.

“Thank God, this time around there is a woman candidate in Perlis, and she has received the blessings of her family to contest,” he told Bernama after launching the Perlis Wanita Perikatan Nasional (PN) election machinery at the Perlis PAS Complex here last night.

Shukri, who is also Perlis PN chairman, said the other PAS candidates in Perlis would be announced on Nov 2.

In GE14, Barisan Nasional’s (BN) Siti Berenee Yahaya won the Mata Ayer seat with a 720-vote majority, beating PKR’s Lt Kol (Rtd) Azhar Omar and PAS’ Mohammad Yahya.

Meanwhile, Perlis DAP chairman Teh Seng Chuan said the party plans to field a Malay candidate in Mata Ayer.

Speaking to Bernama after attending the Perlis Mega Harapan Tour last night, he said two names had been submitted to the DAP central leadership and Pakatan Harapan (PH) for consideration.

“One is a woman lawyer and the other is a male, also a Malay. So far, the DAP leadership has decided to field a candidate in the Titi Tinggi state seat,” he said, adding that he wants to contest again in Titi Tinggi.

In GE14, BN’s Teh Chai Aan won Titi Tinggi with a 142-vote majority, beating DAP’s Teh, PAS’ Kamis Yub and independent candidate Yaccob Man.

According to the electoral rolls updated as at Oct 9 this year, Mata Ayer has 9,662 voters and Titi Tinggi has 13,403.-Bernama