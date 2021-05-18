Perlis police cripple drug syndicate, seize 190.9 kg of ganja

KANGAR: The Perlis police crippled a drug smuggling syndicate following the arrest of six suspects and seizure of drugs 190.9 kg of ganja worth RM477,250, in a raid on the first day of Aidilfitri on Thursday (May 13).

Perlis police chief Datuk Surina Saad said acting on surveillance and intelligence, a team from the State Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department foiled an attempt to smuggle in drugs using a fishing boat, at an illegal jetty near Kuala Perlis, near here.

She said upon realising the police’s presence, all the suspects escaped.

However, three of them, including a woman, were nabbed on Saturday (May 15) in Kuala Perlis and Simpang Empat, she said,

“Three other suspects were detained the next day (May 16) in Kuala Perlis and Langkawi, Kedah.

“All the suspects ,aged between 20 and 40 were also tested positive for Methamphetamine,” she told a press conference here today.

Surina said all the male suspects also had previous records relating to criminal and drug offences.

She said further investigation found that the syndicate, which has been active since early this year used sea routes to smuggle drugs from a neighbouring country, before being marketed in Penang.

The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama