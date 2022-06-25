Perlis Raja Muda: People need to be aware to their health status

KANGAR: The Raja Muda of Perlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail(pix) has called on the people in the state to be more aware of their health status as a control measure for the spread of any disease.

He said measures to empower individuals, families and communities in healthcare were very important to produce healthy and prosperous individuals.

“We have all learned a lot from self-discipline while dealing with Covid-19.

“Therefore, use the knowledge and experience available in dealing with other diseases, whether contagious or non-communicable,” he said when officiating the state-level Agenda Nasional Malaysia Sihat (ANMS) Carnival tour, at Dataran Dato’ Sheikh Ahmad today.

Also present at the ceremony was Raja Puan Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Hajah Lailatul Shahreen Akashah Khalil.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin and state Health Committee chairman Teh Chai Aan were also present.

Tuanku Syed Faizuddin said the culture of environmental hygiene should be nurtured among the community to ensure the health of the people in the state.

“I really hope that the people of Perlis will cultivate a healthy lifestyle from a physical and mental point of view, as well as making it a dream environment for everyone,” he said.

He also said although the emphasis on health promotion and prevention was often given priority, the response given by the people was still unsatisfactory.

“It is the responsibility of the health department to provide treatment but the lifestyle practices of individuals are influenced by various factors,” he said.-Bernama