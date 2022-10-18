Perlis Raja Muda visits flood-affected areas

KANGAR: Raja Muda of Perlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail (pix) visited several flood-affected areas in the state yesterday.

According to the statement issued by the Perlis Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIPs), he also took the time to meet flood victims at the locations.

Tuanku Syed Faizuddin, who is also MAIPs president, was accompanied by MAIPs chief executive officer Mohd Nazim Mohd Noor and MAIPs Zakat Management Division head Syed Aisam Syed Idris.

The statement said that one of the flood victims, Noor Lela Aziz, 53, who lives in Guar Sanji, Arau, expressed her gratitude when the problem faced by her family received the attention of MAIPs.

Noor Lela was also surprised when the Raja Muda visited her home, which was damaged at the back due to flooding.

Meanwhile, Mohd Nazim said MAIPs would continue to check on the flood victims from time to time and provide aid under the Disaster Relief Distribution Scheme to alleviate their burden.

Earlier, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin led the MAIPs Peduli Cycling Programme to present cash and food donations at three selected asnaf families’ homes in Jalan Sungai Berembang.

The day before, he inspected the Titi Chai and Kampung Sentua areas in Utan Aji, Kangar, which were also hit by flash floods.-Bernama