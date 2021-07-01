Perlis sees rise in domestic abuse calls, cases

KANGAR: Perlis recorded 74 domestic abuse cases between June and December 2020, with the spike caused by multiple factors but especially the movement control order (MCO) which has been in force since last year.

Perlis Women, Family and Community Development executive councillor, Siti Berenee Yahaya, and the National Population and Family Development Board (LPPKN) are concerned about this.

“Some cases are resolved after counselling and being reported to the Police, but some end in divorce,” she told reporters yesterday.

Siti Berenee said only 20 - 25 domestic abuse cases were recorded in 2018 and 2019, and believes the rise is related to financial constraints due to the MCO.

“LPPKN focuses on preventing domestic abuse by talking to the people in the case ... whether through phone counselling or video,” she said.

She said that from January - June this year, 3 - 4 cases called counsellors.

“Before the MCO, there were just 1 - 2 cases. Sometimes the wife is too shy to talk about her problems so that’s why they don’t use the Social Welfare Department (JKM) or LPPKN counselling service,” said Siti Berenee.

However, if you think counselling will be beneficial, call a helpline like the 24-hour Talian Kasih 15999 or WhatsApp 019-261 5999. -Bernama