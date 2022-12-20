Perlis to give special financial aid of RM700 to state civil servants

KANGAR: The Perlis government has agreed to give a special financial aid of RM700 to each civil servant in the state in appreciation of their services and sacrifices made for the smooth functioning of the state government’s administrative machinery.

Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli (pix) said the aid will be paid to civil servants of Grade 54 and below.

“ I hope that this special financial assistance can motivate them to serve better in the future,“ he said when tabling the state budget 2023 at the Perlis State Legislative Assembly here today.

Mohd Shukri said the payment will be disbursed in January next year.-Bernama