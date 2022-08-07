Perlis to learn from Phuket to boost state’s tourism

PHUKET (THAILAND):The Perlis government intends to learn from Phuket on its success in being able to maintain its position as a world tourist destination.

Perlis State Secretary (SUK) Datuk Seri Hasnol Zam Zam Ahmad(pix) said, as a popular tourist destination, there’s a lot for Perlis to learn from Phuket.

“This includes on how they manage and develop the tourism industries and products so that they can create comfort for tourists who come here and bring back sweet memories during their time in Phuket,“ he told reporters here today.

Hasnol Zam Zam is among the 35-member delegation from Perlis, including from the State Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIPs), department heads and media members, who are on a three-day visit to Phuket, Thailand, which ends today.

Yesterday, he met with the Mayor of Phuket, Rewat Arirob, to discuss the form of cooperation between Perlis and Phuket.-Bernama