JOHOR BAHRU: The Low-Risk Covid-19 Quarantine and Treatment Centre (PKRC) at the Permai Hospital, Jalan Tampoi, here, which can accommodate up to 585 patients, started operations yesterday.

Johor State National Security Council (MKN) through a posting on its official Facebook said the second public PKRC would house women, pregnant mothers and children below 12 years old.

“The PKRC at the Olive B building, Permai Hospital started to receive patients today and is expected to be able to accommodate up to 585 patients at any one time,” it said, adding the PKRC would ensure the patients’ comfort and safety are looked after.

The Permai Hospital PKRC is the third PKRC in Johor after the Pasir Gudang City Council (MBPG) Indoor Stadium PKRC here and the DB Complex PKRC at Iskandar Puteri managed by the private sector.

All the PKRCs accommodate individuals who tested positive for Covid-19 under category one and two who have no symptoms or with mild symptoms.

Johor recorded 363 new cases today, bringing the overall Covid-19 infections in the state to 64,639 cases with 450 deaths. -Bernama