MELAKA: The Melaka government hopes the Federal government will consider providing a one-off financial aid to trishaw riders in the state under the Malaysian Economic and Rakyat’s Protection Assistance Package (PERMAI).

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali said that being a tourism state, the one-off payment would be highly welcomed by those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

“Both situations have greatly affected the lives of the people, especially in Melaka, and that of the economic and business activities in the state, particularly those related to the tourism sector.

“On behalf of the state government, I really hope that trishaw riders, who have been directly involved in promoting the state’s tourism sector, can be considered for the aid that will be given to tourist guides and others (drivers of taxis, school buses, tour buses, rental cars and e-hailing vehicles),” he said in a statement here today.

Sulaiman, however, hoped that the people and the business community who are set to benefit from the PERMAI assistance package would make full use of the initiatives and not abuse them.

“It is hoped that the new assistance package will help ease the burden of the people as well as ensure the continuity of economic and business activities,” he said.

On Monday, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced the RM15 billion PERMAI assistance package comprising 22 initiatives to combat Covid-19. It is anchored on three goals, namely battling Covid-19, preserving the welfare of the people and supporting the continuity of business. — Bernama