Permaisuri of Johor graces Tunku Zahrah’s funeral ceremony

JOHOR BAHRU: The Permaisuri of Johor, Raja Zarith Sofiah Sultan Idris Shah today graced the funeral ceremony of the late Tunku Zahrah Tunku Osman, who died at the age of 62, yesterday.

The post sharing the message on the official Facebook page of the Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar also featured several pictures of the occasion.

The late Tunku Zahrah, who is a cousin of Sultan Ibrahim, had served as Johor state administrative o officer for more than 30 years, with her final posting as deputy secretary to the Johor Government before retiring in 2020.

Also present at the ceremony today were the Tunku Mahkota of Johor, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim and his wife, Che’ Puan Besar Khaleeda Bustamam.

The Tunku Temenggong of Johor, Tunku Idris Iskandar Al-Haj Sultan Ibrahim and Tunku Putera of Johor, Tunku Abu Bakar Al-Haj Sultan Ibrahim were also present. -Bernama