Permatang Janggus residents taking precautions after teacher found Covid-19 positive

KEPALA BATAS: Residents in Permatang Janggus, Penaga near here are taking precautionary measures including only going out if necessary in an effort to curb the spread of Covid-19 after a teacher at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Permatang Janggus contracted the virus.

Checks by Bernama today found that the area is deserted as all students are under quarantine along with their parents and other family members.

There are about 250 houses with 1,200 residents in Permatang Janggus, including more than 400 students from eight villages who attend SK Permatang Janggus.

Resident Ahmad Zaki Sitar, 62, said that after receiving news of the teacher’s positive case yesterday, children were prohibited from leaving the house because they had to undergo quarantine after taking Covid-19 screening tests.

“Residents here are hoping that the Ministry of Health can conduct disinfection operations in this area as a precautionary measure,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kepala Batas Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican urged residents in the area, especially Permatang Janggus, to always observe the standard operating procedure to check Covid-19.

“Anyone experiencing any symptoms must go to the nearest health clinic for treatment,” he said on his Facebook today.

Yesterday, Penang education director Abdul Rashid Abdul Samad ordered SK Permatang Janggus to close until Oct 8 after a female teacher there was found positive for Covid-19.

Following that, all students and teachers at the school took Covid-19 tests.

It is understood that the teacher is the wife of a politician in Kedah who went to campaign in the recent Sabah state election. — Bernama