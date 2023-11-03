Pernas' 'Back to School' programme brings cheer to 250 asnaf students

KUALA LUMPUR: Some 250 students from the asnaf group (zakat recipients) today received schooling assistance from Perbadanan Nasional Berhad (Pernas) under its ‘Back to School’ programme.

In a statement, Pernas chairman Datuk Hazimah Zainuddin said of the number, 200 students were from Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Seri Pantai and 50 students were from Sekolah Rendah Agama Ar-Rahah, Kampung Kerinchi, Bangsar.

She said this was the company’s first Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative this year, showing that as a government agency, it was always sensitive and committed to the community’s needs.

“Pernas has allocated some RM107,800 for zakat wakalah to be given to the students through the distribution of school supplies such as shirts, socks, shoes, stationery and cash amounting to RM100 per person.

“The ‘Back to School’ CSR initiative reflects the company’s concern through the provision of learning aid to the asnaf group, the majority of whom are urban poor and in need of help from various parties,“ she said.

She also said Pernas had on numerous occasions carried out CSR initiatives with SMK Seri Pantai, which is also the company’s adopted school, and because of that it helped to improve the special rooms in the school.

She said it was hoped that this could help the school to provide a more conducive environment for the students to study.

Hazimah said besides the ‘Back to School’ programme, Pernas also has several other CSR initiatives to help the needy this year.

The ‘Back to School’ programme was also attended by Pernas chief financial officer Mohammad Akmal Md Husin, SMK Seri Pantai headmistress Faridah Akhma Zulkifli and Sekolah Rendah Agama Ar-Rahah headmistress Azzah Mohd Amir.

Pernas is an agency under the Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Ministry. -Bernama