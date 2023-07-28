$!Perodua Alza Waiting Period Still An Issue – Up To 13 Months!

BOOKED a Perodua Alza or want to book one? Well, you will have to wait in line just like everyone else. Most of those who booked the Alza last year still have not received their cars.
The new multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) Perodua Alza is still the brand’s model with the longest waiting period, which may go up to more than 13 months, according to an internal document published in January of this year.
A netizen shared their experience on said waiting period. The post stated that the customer had been waiting for almost 13 months for the Perodua Alza AV that they had booked. When the customer contacted the sales advisor (SA) for updates, the SA stated that Perodua is yet to deliver the car.
The customer then decided to call Perodua instead. However, according to the post, Perodua did not have a proper answer.
We were curious and decided to contact Perodua ourselves. According to a source, the wait time in the Petaling Jaya area is said to be around a minimum of six to seven months. However, in the Johor area, the wait time is double that! The reason according to the Perodua sales guy on the other side of the phone is that there are too many orders and the manufacturer and suppliers can’t seem to meet the demand on time. Production has slowed down due to availability of parts and certain colours (they did not state which one).
The Bezza and Alza both have eight to nine-month waiting periods, with the Alza AV variation having the longest wait at around a year.
2022 saw the release of the W100 series Daihatsu Xenia-based second-generation Alza. Along with the Toyota Veloz for the Malaysian market, it was put together under the “W150” model name.
This MPV has been in popular demand and was recently named Vehicle of the Year at the DSF.my-Allianz Vehicle of the Year (VOTY) Awards 2023. So, is it worth the wait?