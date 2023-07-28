$!Perodua Alza Waiting Period Still An Issue – Up To 13 Months!

BOOKED a Perodua Alza or want to book one? Well, you will have to wait in line just like everyone else. Most of those who booked the Alza last year still have not received their cars.

The new multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) Perodua Alza is still the brand’s model with the longest waiting period, which may go up to more than 13 months, according to an internal document published in January of this year.

A netizen shared their experience on said waiting period. The post stated that the customer had been waiting for almost 13 months for the Perodua Alza AV that they had booked. When the customer contacted the sales advisor (SA) for updates, the SA stated that Perodua is yet to deliver the car.

The customer then decided to call Perodua instead. However, according to the post, Perodua did not have a proper answer.