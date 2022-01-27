Perodua not increasing prices of cars

PETALING JAYA: Perusahaan Otomobil Kedua Sdn Bhd (Perodua) will not increase the prices of its cars this year even though the price of steel is expected to go up more than 30%, according to Perodua president and CEO Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad.

He said this year’s challenge is the increase in raw material prices. Based on Perodua’s current plan, benchmarking, and competitiveness study, the group will absorb the cost following any raw material price increase.

“We do not intend to transfer the increase in raw material costs to customers. Besides, we will retain or reduce our spare parts prices this year.

“We should give Malaysian the opportunities to service their cars after two years of lockdown and encourage them to go back to authorised service centres,” Zainal Abidin told reporters at a press conference on Perodua’s 2022 outlook yesterday.

Perodua expects to increase its market share to 40.6% in 2022 from 37.4% last year by registering sales of 247,800 vehicles against an estimated 610,000 total industry volume (TIV).

Zainal Abidin said Perodua is targeting to produce 265,900 vehicles in 2022, which is 37.5% higher than the 193,400 vehicles produced in 2021.

“The 610,000 TIV forecast is Perodua’s internal projection as we believe the market could surpass the 600,000 TIV target set by the Malaysia Automotive Association.

“The increased production will result in the increase in locally sourced automotive parts by 41.5% to RM7.5 billion from RM5.3 billion purchased in 2021,” he said.

Perodua will solidify the capabilities and resilience of its suppliers and dealers. It will not reduce the number of dealers.

“We aim to support local Perodua enterprises and target to upgrade them to 3S centres which offer sales, service, and spare parts,” Zainal Abidin said.

Perodua’s other key activities this year are strengthening its information technology network, communication infrastructure, digital transformation, enhancing research & development (R&D) work and expanding R&D infrastructure.

Perodua’s order book for new vehicles is still healthy with the guarantee that production will go uninterrupted and it can fulfil the outstanding orders on time.

On 2021’s performance, Zainal Abidin said it was a challenging year as the country and various main industries had to cope with various crises.

“We have learnt a lot from those situations and have incorporated effective measures to ensure that we will be able to deal with similar situations should they occur,” he said.

Perodua’s vehicle sales slid 13.6% to 190,291 units in 2021 from 220,163 units in 2020. Last year, Myvi registered 47,525 units followed by Axia 43,080 units, Bezza 42,698 units, Ativa 26,847 units, Aruz 15,313 units, and Alza 14,828 units.

With regard to the floods in December 2021 and early this year, Perodua received 2,103 vehicle damage cases. It repaired 366 vehicles and returned them to their owners.