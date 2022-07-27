Personal driver freed of drug trafficking charges

GEORGE TOWN: A personal driver was acquitted and discharged by the High Court here today on a charge of trafficking 47 kilogrammes of ganja five years ago.

Judge Mohd Radzi Abdul Hamid made the decision after finding the prosecution had failed to establish a prima facie case against the accused.

Nur Azimuddin Md Noor, 42, from Penang, was charged with trafficking 47,766 grams of ganja at the basement car park of Vanda Business Park in Jalan Sungai Dua near here at about 11.30 pm on Feb 3, 2017.

Nur Azimuddin, represented by lawyers, Abd Rahim Mohamed and R. Dev Chander, was charged under Section 39B (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 which is punishable by death upon conviction.

In his judgement, Mohd Radzi said the prosecution failed to prove the elements of care, control and knowledge of the accused’s alleged possession of drugs.

The court also found there were contradictions in the testimonies of the prosecution’s key witnesses.

The prosecution had called 11 witnesses to testify throughout the proceedings since Nov 1 last year.-Bernama