Pertubuhan Kasih Neelofa donates seven sacrificial cows to Kelantan JBPM

KOTA BHARU: Pertubuhan Kasih Neelofa, a non-governmental organisation has donated seven cows, including two gigantic bulls of the 'Charolais' breed weighing up to one tonne each, to the Kelantan Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) to be sacrificed in conjunction with Aidiladha this year.

Its chairman, celebrity Noor Neelofa Mohd Noor(pix) said the meat from the sacrificial cows were to be distributed to families of asnaf and firefighters in the state.

“This year, we donated 15 cows for the sacrificial rites in conjunction with Aidiladha to help the needy in various states, including Perak, Kedah, Selangor and Kelantan,” she told reporters after the Korban Perdana programme at the Kelantan JBPM office today.

Also present was State JBPM director Zainal Madasin.

