Peru judge extends ex-president's pre-trial detention to 36 months

LIMA: A Peruvian judge on Thursday extended former president Pedro Castillo's pre-trial detention from 18 to 36 months, the Supreme court said.

Castillo, who was ousted and arrested in December, was already being held over charges of rebellion, to which prosecutors on Wednesday added criminal organization, collusion and influence trafficking.

The 53-year-old has been behind bars since December 7 when he was arrested after attempting to dissolve parliament and rule by decree.

He had been trying to ward off a third vote in Congress to impeach him for alleged corruption.

Since coming to power in July 2021, he faced vehement political opposition on all fronts and investigations started almost immediately into numerous graft claims.

His ouster sparked mass nationwide protests that have left at least 54 people dead and some 600 injured from clashes between demonstrators and security forces.

Protesters have demanded the resignation of Castillo's successor, his former deputy Dina Boluarte.

They also want immediate elections, a new constitution and the dissolution of parliament.

Speaking at his virtual hearing on Wednesday, the former rural school teacher and union leader said: “I strongly and categorically deny being responsible for and part of a criminal network.

“The only crime I committed was serving my country as president of the republic.” -AFP