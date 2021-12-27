Pestech bags RM743m KLIA contract

PETALING JAYA: Pestech International Bhd has accepted a RM742.95 million design & build works (D&B) and operation & maintenance (O&M) contract from Malaysia Airports (Sepang) Sdn Bhd via its wholly owned subsidiary Pestech Technology Sdn Bhd.

According to the group’s Bursa filing, the contract is in relation to the design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning for automated people mover (APM) or aerotrain and associated works at KL International Airport (KLIA), which includes financing.

It stated the D&B and financing portion of the contract will commence on March 14, 2022 for a duration of three years, while the O&M portion will be for 10 years starting from March 14, 2025 to Feb 11, 2034.

Pestech revealed the project involves the replacement of new APM vehicles, power supply, communication and signalling systems, station APM equipment, maintenance facilities and equipment, among others.

It said the rehabilitation works of the existing 1.2km of APM infrastructure will be implemented whilst the service of the infrastructure between the main terminal building and Satellite A Terminal is to be maintained with minimal interruption during all phases of the project.

Their work will offer improvements in interior appearance, energy consumption, diagnostics, and other areas for the APM.

The group pointed out following the completion of the D&B works, it will resume its role as the O&M contractor for 10 years.