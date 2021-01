KUALA LUMPUR: Former Sabah infrastructure development minister Datuk Peter Anthony, who was previously exempted from attending court for his document falsification case, has been ordered to appear before the Sessions Court for case remention on Feb 24.

Judge Azura Alwi issued the order after deputy public prosecutor Wan Shaharuddin Wan Ladin informed the court that the prosecution had not received any application for the accused’s presence to be exempted again.

Wan Shaharuddin also said that the prosecution had received the application to transfer the accused’s case from the Sessions Court here, to the one in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, and the matter has been set for mention before the High Court Senior Assistant Registrar here on Jan 19.

Anthony, 49, was charged as the managing director of Asli Jati Engineering Sdn Bhd with falsifying a document with regard to a purported collaboration with Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) to fund and set up an M&E technical training centre via direct negotiation in July 2014.

In June last year, the Warisan vice-president was also charged with RM8.75 million money laundering and abetting criminal breach of trust (CBT) of over RM15 million in cases filed at the Kota Kinabalu Sessions Court, in connection with the Rubber Industry Smallholders Development Authority (Risda) land deal. — Bernama