Petrol, diesel prices unchanged from Feb 16-22

KUALA LUMPUR: The retail prices of RON97 and RON95 petrol as well as diesel remain unchanged for the period from Feb 16 to 22.

The Ministry of Finance, in a statement today said RON97 would remain at RM3.35 per litre, RON95 (RM2.05) and diesel (RM2.15).

It said to protect consumers from from global oil price increase, the government will maintain the ceiling price of RON95 at RM2.05 per litre and diesel at RM2.15 per litre, even though the market price for both products has increased beyond the current ceiling price.

“The government will continue to monitor global crude oil price trend and take appropriate measures to ensure the continued welfare and well-being of the people,” said the statement. -Bernama