Petrolife seals 5-year gas deal with Petronas

PETALING JAYA: Petronas Energy & Gas Trading Sdn Bhd (PEGT) has entered into a gas sale agreement with Petrolife Aero Sdn Bhd for the supply of natural gas.

Under the agreement, PEGT will provide the group with natural gas supply for a five-year period starting Jan 1.

The deal cements Petrolife’s position as one of several natural gas shippers in Malaysia following the full liberalisation of the non-power sector natural gas market under the Third-Party Access (TPA) mechanism from 2022 onwards. This marks a step forward toward the operationalising the TPA, which is aimed at strengthening Malaysia’s energy security and improving the efficiency of the natural gas ecosystem via increased industry participation.

Petrolife managing director Datuk Mohd Aqliff Shane said it is the group’s long-term commitment to support the TPA mechanism as well as the natural gas industry liberalisation. He stated that natural gas is the cleanest fossil fuel and the best source of energy as the world transitions into renewable energy.

“By encouraging the use of natural gas, we are aligning the industries with the government’s net zero carbon ambition while ensuring greater economic growth. We look forward to more partnerships as Petrolife further establishes its market presence as a trusted natural gas shipping company in Malaysia,” said Aqliff in a statement.

On the deal, PEGT CEO Mohd Khairuddin Khalik commented that the two will continue to supply natural gas to domestic users via flexible energy solutions and competitive pricing whilst aspire to pursue more collaboration in near future.

Following the agreement, Petrolife commercial and trading director Samsul Ariff Idris pointed out it had successfully shipped natural gas to industrial customers since the start of 2022. He said the group strives to set new benchmarks to prove the gas market liberalisation can be done successfully.

“For the industry, the entry of new players such as Petrolife will encourage a more efficient price discovery process, foster better productivity, and entice greater investments across the gas value chain in the years to come”, said Samsul.