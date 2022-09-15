Petronas collaborates with Salesforce to enhance value creation through Petronas360

KUALA LUMPUR: Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS) recently signed an agreement with global customer relationship management provider, Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), to deploy a new CRM platform – PETRONAS360 – which aims to support the PETRONAS downstream business growth by providing a holistic view with greater trust and sales traceability.

PETRONAS360 offers intelligent pricing and provide recommendations to the sales team with co-packaging solutions for customers; connects mission critical systems to drive a new culture around digital engagement between employees and customers; and provides analytics and insights to enhance overall management of complex sales contracts. The platform will pave the way for PETRONAS to increase collaboration throughout the enterprise for greater efficiency, deliver innovative and sustainable solutions, and tap into new and adjacent markets to create exponential value.

PETRONAS and Salesforce have been working together since 2019 on various digital transformation projects with a common goal to improve the experience of its customers. The partnership first kicked off with a project that focused on the transformation of PETRONAS’ call centre in Malaysia.

PETRONAS Executive Vice President and Chief Executive Officer of Downstream Datuk Sazali Hamzah said, “PETRONAS is constantly pursuing new and innovative technologies to enhance our products and services as well as operations. Against the backdrop of the rapidly changing consumer habits and the shifting energy mix, we are always on the lookout for opportunities to realise greater operational efficiencies, offer personalisation, automation and more to differentiate our offerings. By harnessing the power of data, PETRONAS360 will strengthen trust with our customers from one common source and advance our offerings towards greater customer centricity.”

“The oil and gas industry has weathered many storms before but is now at a transformation point of how it conducts business. For a complex industry, transformation will not come easy but those that are able to make changes to thrive in this new world will build resilience and be well-positioned for growth,” said Sujith Abraham, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Salesforce ASEAN. “Salesforce is honoured to partner with PETRONAS as it shapes its industry’s future.”

--BERNAMA