Petronas’ Gentari inks MoU with Proton to grow Malaysia’s EV infra network

PETALING JAYA: Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) subsidiary Gentari Sdn Bhd has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Proton subsidiary Proton New Energy Technology Sdn Bhd (Pro-Net) to grow Malaysia’s electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure.

The MoU will see clean energy solutions provider Gentari powering Proton's network of dealers nationwide with comprehensive charging solutions to benefit Proton users in Malaysia. To date, Gentari has already installed more than 225 charging points in Malaysia and India, boosting the range confidence needed in growing EV adoption.

Following its launch last month, Gentari is revving up the pace in growing its business via partnerships and joint collaborations.

Representing Gentari, Petronas clean energy solutions transition head Shah Yang Razalli (pix) remarked that the company aims to solve the world’s most pressing sustainable energy needs by changing the way everyone lives today to secure the future.

“The collaboration with Pro-Net will go a long way in supporting the switch to sustainable transportation in Malaysia by progressing towards making EV adoption more affordable and accessible,” he said in a statement today.

The collaboration between the two supports the National Energy Policy aspiration for Malaysia to be a low carbon nation by 2040 by increasing the percentage share of EV from less than 1% in 2018 to 38% by 2040.