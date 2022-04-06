Petronas named best company to work for in Malaysia for second year in a row

KUALA LUMPUR: Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) continues to be the top-ranked company from last year in the 2022 LinkedIn Top Companies list in Malaysia, which is the second annual ranking of the 15 best workplaces to grow one's career.

In a statement, LinkedIn said the country's fully integrated oil and gas company, which is committed to upskill its employees to adapt rapidly changing business environment, topped the list followed by Maybank, Bosch, Permodalan Nasional Bhd (TNB), and B. Braun Group.

It said of the seven local companies ranked in 2022, three were government-linked companied (GLCs) along with government-linked investment company (GLIC).

There were Petronas, Maybank, PNB and TNB (number 11).

“These government entities are among the biggest employers in the country and continue to hire talent ranging from entry-level to senior roles, as well as offering internships and trainee programme opportunities,“ it said.

Offering flexible work scenario, Maybank introduced a hybrid work environment which enabled employees to have access to hot-desking and collaborative meeting rooms, while PNB started new flexible work arrangements, allowing 1,750 employees to work from home during the pandemic.

It also noted through global initiative 4Diversity, B. Braun Group was focusing on raising awareness and opportunities for equal career advancement.

The company is investing resources in increasing the number of female managers to reflect equal representation at all levels of management. Bosch has a reputation for a balnced working environment practising diversity and inclusion.

LinkedIn News senior managing editor Satoshi Ebitani said: “As we continue to navigate the challenging realities of today’s world, employee engagement and support is now more important than ever.

“Our Top Companies list celebrates companies who are invested in the growth and well-being of the most important resource in the workplace -- people.

“With dedicated programmes and initiatives to support career progression and the growing need for work-life balance, these companies are leading the charge for long-term success in the workforce.”

