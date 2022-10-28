Petronas, Petros expand partnership to accelerate Sarawak gas roadmap

KUALA LUMPUR: Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) has inked two key agreements with Petroleum Sarawak Bhd (Petros) on collaboration under the Sarawak Gas Roadmap.

It’s a heads of agreement (HOA) to expand the usage of natural gas within the state for the supply of 60 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) of gas starting by 2026 to the proposed 400 MW combined cycle gas turbine power station in Miri.

Petronas executive vice-president and chief executive officer of upstream Datuk Adif Zulkifli said that as a long-term partner of Sarawak, Petronas continues to play its role in developing a sustainable and progressive oil and gas industry in the energy transition landscape, through world class projects such as the Kasawari gas development.

This follows the memorandum of understanding agreement which was signed in December 2021 relating to the revised total natural gas supply to Sarawak for the implementation of projects under the Sarawak Gas Roadmap.

In addition to the HOA, Petronas and Petros will also work closely to establish carbon capture and storage (CCS) as a new business opportunity through a roadmap study for a CCS ecosystem, in positioning Sarawak as a regional sequestration hub.

A joint collaboration agreement (JCA) was inked to facilitate the stewardship of CCS development and its operationalisation in Sarawak, as the industry transitions towards a low carbon future.

Both the HOA and JCA were signed on Oct 19, 2022 during a ceremony to commemorate Petros’ fifth anniversary.

“Petronas will be developing new gas resources as well as the associated offshore and onshore infrastructure to support the additional gas supply,” he said in a statement today.

Adif added that Petronas continues to attract new investments into the upstream sector to support the increase in gas demand as envisioned in the Sarawak Gas Roadmap.

-- BERNAMA