Petronas signs MoU with Korean companies to explore CCS value chain

PETALING JAYA: Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) today signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with six South Korean companies to undertake conceptual and feasibility studies towards establishing a full value chain related to carbon dioxide (CO2) capture, transport and storage.

The six companies are Samsung Engineering Co Ltd, Samsung Heavy Industries, SK Earthon Co Ltd, SK Energy Co Ltd, GS Energy Corp and Lotte Chemical Co.

The MoU will also involve the evaluation of potential CO2 storage sites in Malaysia and exploration of other areas across the carbon capture and storage (CCS) value chain, including the strengthening of cross-border CO2 transportation.

“The feasibility studies undertaken through this collaboration will identify suitable technologies for the CCS and transportation value chain, bringing Petronas closer towards establishing Malaysia as a leading regional CCS solutions hub,” said Petronas head of carbon management Emry Hisham.

This collaboration is part of Petronas’ deliberate steps to build a sustainable portfolio with innovative solutions to produce energy responsibly, supporting the transition to a lower carbon future through collaborative efforts with industry partners.