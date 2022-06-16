Petronas supplies clean energy demand with independent entity Gentari

KUALA LUMPUR: Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) on June 16 introduced Gentari Sdn Bhd (Gentari) to accelerate the adoption and commercialisation of clean energy.

In a statement on June 16, the national oil firm said the new entity aims to deliver a suite of renewable energy, hydrogen and green mobility solutions that are safe, responsible, cost-optimised, and emissions-abated by applying an integrated approach across the clean energy value chain for customers globally.

Gentari chairman Datuk Tengku Muhammad Taufik Tengku Aziz said Gentari would offer cleaner energy solutions to meet the energy needs and Malaysia’s lower carbon aspirations and its customers at home and abroad.

With a dedicated team focusing on the supply, distribution, and retail of cleaner energy, Petronas aims to capture opportunities in the low carbon energy space by providing affordable and accessible solutions and systems by enabling scale of production and infrastructure availability.

“Elevating the progress that Petronas has achieved to date under its existing New Energy Business and building on partnerships with next generation energy and technology providers, Gentari will benefit from the immediate capacity and resources to pursue clean energy at an industrial scale, starting with Malaysia and the Asia-Pacific.

“We look forward to meeting the energy requirements of today and the future with cleaner energy solutions that fuel progress in a just and sustainable manner,” said Tengku Muhammad Taufik.

By 2030, Gentari aspires to build a renewable energy capacity of 30-40 gigawatt (GW), specifically in solar with added opportunities in wind and battery storage.

The company is also looking to supply up to 1.2 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of hydrogen by leveraging competencies in developing large projects to achieve scale as a low carbon hydrogen producer beginning with projects in Malaysia.

It aspires to become a preferred green mobility solutions provider, supporting the electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem by capturing 10% market share or circa 25,000 charging points based on current estimates, across key markets in the Asia-Pacific with an anchored presence in Malaysia and India.

Gentari’s clean energy assets and projects today include one gigawatts peak (GWp) of solar capacity in India and Malaysia, respectively.

It has a pipeline of clean hydrogen projects being developed in Malaysia and other prioritised markets together with partners where the first of these projects is targeted to come onstream in 2025.

The company has over 220 electric vehicles under the Vehicle-as-a-Service (VaaS) model, as well as scaling the existing network of some 170 charge points in India and Malaysia. - Bernama