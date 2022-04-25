Petronas welcomes SK earthon as new upstream investor and operator in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Petronas has on April 25 signed a production-sharing contract (PSC) with SK earthon Co Ltd (SK earthon) and Petroleum Sarawak Exploration & Production Sdn Bhd (PSEP) for Block SK427 off the coast of Sarawak.

SK earthon, a wholly owned subsidiary of South Korea’s SK Innovation Co Ltd is the operator of Block SK427 with 85% participating interest while PSEP, the Sarawak-owned oil and gas company, holds the remaining 15%.

Signing on behalf of Petronas was senior vice-president of Malaysia Petroleum Management (MPM) Mohamed Firouz Asnan, while SK earthon was represented by its director and head of exploration & new venture office Suntaek Bang and PSEP by its director and chief operating officer Dr James Foo.

Block SK427 is located within the prolific area of Balingian and Tatau hydrocarbon provinces covering an area of 3,349 sq km. The block is situated in a proven hydrocarbon system and has promising hydrocarbon potential to be unlocked. Several significant hydrocarbon discoveries were made in 2021 in the Balingian province near the block, namely Sirung-1 and Hadrah-1 wells.

“We welcome SK earthon to Malaysia’s upstream industry and as a new player, they bring vast experience in exploration and production, garnered from their worldwide exploration activities. Petronas will also collaborate with SK earthon in the Carbon Capture and Storage sector, in line with Petronas’ aspiration to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050,“ said Mohamed Firouz.

“SK427 PSC is one of the six blocks awarded from the Malaysia Bid Round 2021 (MBR), demonstrating Malaysia’s potential as an attractive investment destination for companies seeking to grow their energy portfolio and thrive in the energy transition. Under our ‘right asset, right player’ strategy supported by a progressive fiscal regime, we hope to fully maximise the long-term value of the nation’s hydrocarbon resources,” he added.

MBR is an annual Malaysia licensing round hosted by MPM which offers investors diverse upstream opportunities, including exploration acreages, discovered resource opportunities and late life producing assets. The MBR 2022, themed “Your Advantaged Energy is Here”, was launched on Jan 27 and will run until June 30. It offers 14 exploration blocks, six Discovered Resource Opportunities clusters and one Late Life Asset cluster.