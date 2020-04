PETALING JAYA: Petty traders are bracing for an extended period of poor sales, at least over the next six months, and they are putting the blame squarely on the movement control order.

The Malaysian Federation of Hawkers and Petty Traders Association, which claims to represent 50,000 small businesses, said the introduction of e-bazaar for Ramadan is unlikely to boost sales because there is a lack of support from consumers.

Federation president Datuk Seri Rosli Sulaiman said many of the traders have called him to complain that selling food online is only “an act of survival”.

Previously, a trader could make RM100 to RM150 a day, giving him a monthly income of RM3,000 to RM4,500, Rosli said.

But now, some traders such as fruit sellers, have decided not to open for business because they do not expect to make any profit, he said yesterday.

A fruit seller, who wished to be known only as Liew, said his regular customers still buy from him but in small quantities, adding they have complained that the delivery charges are too high.

A check showed that such charges range from RM5 to RM16 per trip, depending on the distance covered, making it expensive for consumers.

Rosli urged the government to dispense cash aid of RM500 to each trader and find a better way for them to carry out their businesses.

Read the story on our iPaper:

Petty traders complain of poor sales