PFAM, ADMC sign MoU on sports injury treatment

PETALING JAYA: The Professional Footballers Association of Malaysia (PFAM) and Ara Damansara Medical Centre (ADMC) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to provide good quality sports injury treatment for PFAM members.

Through this collaboration, it will create a comprehensive sports medicine and rehabilitation program that meets the unique needs of PFAM members such as injury prevention, access to world-class medical care and improvement in mental health as well as their well-being.

ADMC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Miranda Harumal said that ADMC was a rehabilitation centre that provides the best treatment for affected patients, particularly sports injuries, through their latest medical facilities.

“We have experts in providing therapy for sports injuries as well as specialists who can help sportsmen receive early treatment and rehabilitation effectively and efficiently without delay,” she said during a press conference after the signing ceremony at ADMC here, today.

PFAM President Safee Sali who was delighted with today’s collaboration said: “I am very happy with the collaboration between PFAM and ADMC. I hope this initiative can benefit professional football players throughout Malaysia.”

Meanwhile, PFAM reiterated that the association would drag those responsible for the non-settlement of salaries to players from Melaka United FC, which amounts to RM2.3 million, to face justice.

“A decision will be made soon if the issue is not resolved and we will take those responsible to court. We will continue to fight for the welfare of players,” said PFAM deputy president Razman Roslan.

Melaka United and Sarawak United were dropped from the 2023 Super League competition after their application for licence to compete in the league was denied due to their outstanding wages issue. -Bernama