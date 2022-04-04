PFAM in favour of Perak FC being docked three points

KUALA LUMPUR: The Professional Footballers Association of Malaysia (PFAM) support the docking of three points against Perak FC following the Premier League team’s failure to settle the outstanding salary arrears of players and officials for the 2021 season.

PFAM chief executive officer Izham Ismail hoped that the punishment would be a lesson to Perak FC so that they would not continue to take a ‘hands off’ approach but instead find a way to resolve the matter before the next deadline given to avoid further punishment.

“First of all, PFAM welcomes the serious action taken against Perak FC, and the MFL (Malaysian Football League) have taken the right step in this matter. We hope the issue of Perak FC salary arrears for two periods (this season and last season) can be resolved soon.

“PFAM have also sent a complaint on the salary arrears of Perak FC players for the 2021 season to the FAM Status Committee for further evaluation,“ he said in a statement today.

Izham, at the same time, hopes that the three-point deduction imposed on Perak FC will also be a lesson to all teams in the Malaysian League (M-League).

He said the punishment was a deterrent to avoid a recurrence of the same, other than serve as a warning to the managements to have the ability and qualifications to manage a club.

“Obviously, things like this should not happen because of the due diligence that has been done before the acquisition of the club,“ he said.

Perak FC were docked three points in the ongoing 2022 Premier League after failing to pay the outstanding salary arrears of players and main team officials and statutory contributions until November last year based on the Statutory Declaration (SD) sent by them dated Dec 15, 2021.

They have been given a second deadline, that is until April 14, to settle the salary arrears and if they fail to do so, they can be punished with a further docking of six more points in the Premier League competition and a reduction in funding.

If they still fail to do so by April 21, MFL will extend the case to the FIB (First Instance Body) for further action.-Bernama