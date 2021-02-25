PFM wants government to allow outdoor filming activities

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Film Producers Association (PFM) is appealing to the government to allow filming outside studios and the reopening of cinemas as soon as possible.

PFM president, Panchacharam P. Nalliah (Pansha) said the issue involved the survival of all film and television production companies that have incurred large losses due to productions long put on hold besides increasing monthly operational costs.

‘’Over 50,000 arts activists have no jobs and do not get paid because the filming of most local productions involving locations outside the studio were disrupted or cannot be completed,’’ he said in a statement today.

He said PFM also appealed for the reopening of cinemas at 50 per cent of their respective seating capacities subject to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) which were approved prior to this.

‘’Over 50 local films could not be screened since the Movement Control Order (MCO) was implemented and film producers experienced huge losses in their investments without any assistance from the government.

‘’Representing the film production companies, we appeal that appropriate consideration be given to us just like other industries to conduct suitable business activities.

‘’We understand that we must also comply with the SOPs as stipulated by the National Security Council (MKN),’’ he said.

Meanwhile, Pansha said PFM also thanked the government for allowing filming activities in the studio during the implementation of MCO 2.0. — Bernama