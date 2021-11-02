PGA corporal, two friends charged with smuggling in migrants from Thailand

PASIR MAS: A General Operations Force (PGA) corporal and his two friends were charged at the Sessions Court here today with smuggling in five migrants from Thailand into the country.

Muhd Nor Hafifi Md Khanapiah, 33, along with Mohd Azhar Mohamad, 28, and Muhammad Rahmat Muhammad, 33, only nodded in understanding when the charge was read out before Judge Badrul Munir Mohd Hamdy.

No plea was recorded as the case is under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

The trio was alleged to have committed the offence at a police roadblock at Ladang Pepuyu, Tanah Merah at 10 pm on Oct 6.

The charge, framed under Section 26A of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007 provides for imprisonment of up to 15 years, or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

The court denied them bail and set Dec 9 for remention.-Bernama