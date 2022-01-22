PGA9 seize drugs worth RM27.3 mln

PASIR MAS: The Ninth Battalion of the General Operations Force (PGA9) seized syabu, Yaba pills and compressed ganja worth RM27.3 million in Kampung Padang Embun here at 11.45 am, yesterday.

Internal Security and Public Order Department (JKDNKA) director Datuk Hazani Ghazali said the seizure was the biggest by the Kelantan police early this year.

Recounting the incident, he said a PGA9 team on patrol had stumbled upon a Toyota Hilux four-wheel drive (4WD) vehicle driven by a man in a suspicious manner near the Kampung Lati traffic light.

“A PGA9 officer ordered the vehicle to stop for inspection but the driver floored the accelerator.

“The vehicle was chased for 10 kilometres (km). The police shot at the tyres of the Toyota Hilux three times upon reaching Jambatan Ibrahim Ali, causing it to veer into the canal in Kampung Padang Embun,” he said during a press conference at the Pasir Mas district police headquarter here, today.

Also present were state police chief Datuk Shafien Mamat and PGA Southeast Brigade commander SAC Hasan Basri Ahmad Safar.

Commenting further, Hazani said the suspect, who managed to get out of the vehicle, then boarded a grey Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0 believed to be driven by his accomplice, which sped towards Pasir Mas town.

“An inspection of the Toyota Hilux found 17 purple and plastic packets in the back passenger seat and in the boot.

“Further inspection found 300 kilogrammes (kg) of syabu, 1.6 million Yaba pills and 200 kg of compressed ganja estimated to be worth RM27.3 million,“ he said.

He said the police would be conducting further investigation on the case, including identifying the owners of the 4WD and the Volkswagen Golf vehicles, and anyone with information on the case may contact the JSJN Hotline at 012-2087222.-Bernama