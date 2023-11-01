PH-BN Selangor state election cooperation to be decided by month end: MB

SHAH ALAM: The form of cooperation between Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) for the Selangor state election (PRN) is expected to be decided by the end of this month at the latest, said Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari (pix).

Amirudin who is also the Selangor PH chairman said he had met several parties in BN informally to discuss the matter.

“Soon within this week or early next week, I will announce something. Today I will highlight in the exco meeting and make certain decisions. It is very positive discussion and I hope it will represent the sentiment in federal government.

“Hopefully at latest by this month, we have already determined what type of collaboration and after that, in February onwards we will be preparing for the state election,“ he said.

He told the media after delivering the New Year 2023 Message to civil servants in the state, here today.

Amirudin also said a mandate has been obtained from PKR to start discussions regarding the collaboration and it will be decided among the PH coalition parties.

“Basically I know there is no opposition, we just have to look at the formula. I have not meet (BN members) formally, we meet informally at events and ceremonies and the date and time need to be fixed.

“It means we have to make a preamble or a start to the discussion. There has to be a framework... So we have to start with some frameworks and so on,“ he said.-Bernama