PH-BN supporters turn out in full party colours at nomination centres

KUALA LUMPUR: The state election nominations today saw supporters of Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) march together for the first time, in support of the Unity Government’s candidates.

The processions started around 8 am at most of the nomination centres with supporters in full party colours displaying their respective party themes of red and dark (original) blue and carrying party flags.

Supporters were seen complying with Election Commission (EC) rules, which prohibit members of the public and supporters accompanying candidates from waiting or being within 50 metres of the designated nomination centres.

Among those who stole the spotlight were BN supporters showing solidarity by waving PH flags while awaiting the arrival of BN candidates for the Nenggiri, Paloh and Galas state assembly seats at the nomination centre at the Gua Musang Land and District Office.

Meanwhile, two men were seen playing traditional Indian musical instruments among PH-BN supporters in support of the Unity Government candidates for the Perai, Bukit Tengah and Bukit Tambun state seats heading towards the nomination centre at the Seberang Perai Vocational College in Bukit Mertajam, Penang.

Over in Kedah, rain did not deter PH-BN supporters from showing their backing for the Unity Government candidates for the Suka Menanti, Kota Darul Aman and Alor Mengkudu seats, with some of them seeing it as a sign of blessing.

The 173 nomination centres in six states opened at 9 am and closed at 10 am.

Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu will go to the polls on Aug 12.

In addition to the 245 state seats up for grabs in the six states, the Kuala Terengganu parliamentary by-election will also be held on the same day.

The seat was declared vacant following the June 27 decision of the Terengganu Election Court to annul the win by Datuk Ahmad Amzad Hashim from PAS in the 15th General Election.

The 14-day campaign period starts after nominations today and ends at 11.59 pm on Aug 11. -Bernama