PH candidate confirmed Covid-19 positive

JOHOR BAHRU: Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate for the Bukit Batu state constituency, Arthur Chiong Sen Sern from PKR, has been confirmed Covid-19 positive after conducting a Rapid Antigen test.

Chiong announced he would be undergoing self-isolation according to the health protocols outlined by the Health Ministry (MOH).

“I urge those who have met me physically in the last few days to also take a Covid-19 detection and confirmation test.

“I apologise for having to cancel all planned programmes,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He added that it had become a habit of his to conduct self-testing daily before starting any programmes for everyone’s safety.

Chiong’s campaign team, however, would continue all planned activities in the constituency.

He said he would continue campaigning online and digitally, including through Whatsapp, Facebook and other social media channels.

“Let us together pray that everyone who is suffering from Covid-19 recover immediately and that medical frontliners will have the strength to continue to bear the burden of managing this outbreak. I want to apologise for all the inconvenience caused. See you in a few days!,” he said.

Bukit Batu will witness a four-corner battle between Chiong, Lee Ming Wen (Warisan), Tan Heng Choon (PN) and Suppayah Solaimuthu (BN).

Johor voters will go to the polls on March 12, while early voting will take place on March 8.-Bernama