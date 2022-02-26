PH candidate Marina in three-cornered fight in Skudai

JOHOR BAHRU: Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Marina Ibrahim is in a three-cornered fight to defend the coalition’s fort of Skudai in the Johor state election.

The 35-year-old candidate will be contesting against Iskandar Puteri MCA chairman Lim Soon Hai representing Barisan Nasional (BN) and Khoo Kong Ek of Perikatan Nasional (PN).

The names of the candidates for Skudai state seats were announced by returning officer Muzaldin Mohamed at the nomination centre at Iskandar Puteri City Council Hall here.

Lim submitted his nomination papers at 9.02 am, followed by Khoo at 9.05 am and Marina at 9.23 am.

Early voting is set on March 8, while polling is on March 12.

In the 14th General Election, Tan Hong Pin (PKR) won the seat in a straight fight against S.Kanan (BN) with a 35,126-vote majority.-Bernama