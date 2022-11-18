PH candidate slams BN for organising lucky draw, gold chain among the prize

PETALING JAYA: Pakatan Harapan’s Kulai candidate, Teo Nie Ching, has slammed her BN competitor, Chua Jian Boon, for vote-buying during a programme with the local Indian community.

According to Teo, as many as ten expensive gifts, including gold chains and mobile phones, were given out as lucky draw prizes at the programme, Malaysiakini reports.

The incumbent Kulai MP says the programme was organised by BN component party MIC.

“The BN Kulai candidate (Chua) also spoke and campaigned in the programme. It is quite clear that it was a vote-buying campaign programme,“ Teo reportedly said during a press conference earlier today.