PH candidate still listed on Tioman ballot despite ‘giving way’ to BN

ROMPIN: The name of Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Mohd Fadzli Mohd Ramly will still be printed on the ballot papers for the Tioman election although he was reported to be making way for the Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate to increase BN’s chances of winning.

Pahang Election Commission (EC) director Datuk Zamree Hamli said the status of candidates cannot be changed after their nominations were accepted.

Zamree said Mohd Fadzli, who is from PH component party Amanah, can continue to campaign and electors can also vote for him during polling on Dec 7.

“EC only provides a venue for candidates to contest. Their decision to make way for others is based on their own political considerations,” he said when contacted today.

Amanah, in a statement today, said PH’s decision to make way for BN was consistent with efforts to strengthen the Pahang and federal unity governments.

Polling for the Tioman state seat under the 15th General Election (GE15) was postponed to Dec 7 after PN candidate Md Yunus Ramli, 61, died on polling day on Nov 19, believed due to a heart attack.

Mohd Fadzli is in a five-cornered fight with BN’s Datuk Seri Mohd Johari Hussain, Osman A Bakar (Pejuang), Sulaiman Bakar (Independent) and Nor Idayu Hashim (PN), who replaced Md Yunus.

Tioman has 28,465 voters, comprising 28,200 ordinary voters, 262 police personnel and three absentee voters abroad.-Bernama