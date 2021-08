KUALA LUMPUR: Pakatan Harapan (PH) will consider Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s invitation for the opposition block to join the National Recovery Council (MPN) and Special Committee on Tackling Covid-19.

The PH Presidential Council in a joint statement today stated the importance of tackling the pandemic and economic downturn together while not being just a rubber stamp for the government’s views.

In his maiden speech as prime minister last Sunday, Ismail Sabri offered the olive branch to the opposition leaders to join the MPN and Covid-19 Special Committee.

In the statement, PH also said that its focus would be on being an effective opposition by voicing out concerns, constructive criticism, views and proposals.

It will also offer alternative or suitable suggestions on the government’s policies, especially on the efforts made in combating Covid-19, reviving the economy, and saving people’s lives and their livelihoods. -Bernama