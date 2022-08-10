PH convention in Ipoh on Oct 29

IPOH: Pakatan Harapan (PH) will hold its convention at the Ipoh International Convention Centre (IICC) on Oct 29, said Perak PH chairman Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof (pix).

He said top PH leaders like PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and some 5,000 participants were expected to attend the one-day convention.

“Five major matters will be announced at the convention, namely PH’s prime minister candidate, nationwide seat allocation for PH component parties, election manifesto, theme song, and mascot for the 15th General Election,“ he told a press conference at Wisma Parti Amanah Negara here today.

Mujahid said in conjunction with the convention, PH would also organise the PH Tour to four parliamentary constituencies in the state - Parit Buntar, Lumut, Tambun and Tapah.-Bernama