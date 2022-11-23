PH elected representatives sign SD supporting Wan Rosdy as Pahang MB

KUANTAN: Eight Pakatan Harapan (PH) elected representatives who won the contest for state seats in the 15th General Election (GE15) have signed a statutory declaration (SD) supporting State Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail (pix) for the post of Pahang Menteri Besar.

This was confirmed by Sim Chon Siang, who won the Teruntum state seat.

He said the signing of the SD was held at a lawyer’s office in Temerloh, near here, today.

Sim said other elected representatives who were with him to sign the SD at the lawyer’s office were Chan Chun Kuang (Semambu), Tengku Zulpuri Shah Raja Puji (Tras), Woo Chee Wan (Mentakab) and Thomas Su Keong Siong (Ketari).

Three others - Ho Chi Yang (Tanah Rata), Leong Yu Man (Triang) and Lee Chin Chen (Bilut), he said, were also expected to do the same today.

“We are made to understand that discussions with Pahang BN on the formation of the state government is still going on,” he said when contacted here.

Meanwhile, Pahang PAS Commissioner Rosli Abdul Jabar, when contacted, said no decision had been reached yet between the Pahang PN and the state BN on the formation of the state government.

Pahang PN was represented by PAS deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man at the discussion.

Until now, Wan Rosdy has yet to release any statement regarding the discussion on the formation of the state government.

No party contesting in GE15 managed to obtain a simple majority to form the Pahang government, which has resulted in a hung state assembly.

Perikatan Nasional (PN) secured 17 seats followed by Barisan Nasional (BN) with 16 seats and Pakatan Harapan (PH) with eight seats.