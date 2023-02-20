PH: Focus on forming strong opposition with BN in K’tan

KOTA BHARU: Pakatan Harapan (PH) wants to form a strong opposition alliance with Barisan Nasional (BN) in facing the state election in Kelantan to enable it to play an effective role of checks and balances in the State Assembly (DUN).

Chairman of the Kelantan and Terengganu Leadership Council (MPN) Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad (pix) said the state PH and UMNO leaders held an informal meeting to discuss the matter recently.

“We are focusing more on being a strong opposition, not on taking over the government,” he said after a meeting with members of the Kelantan Darulnaim Media Club (Kemudi) here last night.

Nik Nazmi, who is also PKR vice-president, said the party had also conducted a study based on the results of the 15th General Election (GE15) in Kelantan to help the party win the hearts of voters in the coming state election. -Bernama